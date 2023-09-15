New Zealand provides support to quake-hit Morocco

Auckland: Aotearoa New Zealand will provide humanitarian support to those affected by last week’s earthquake in Morocco, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.

“We are making a contribution of USD 1 million to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to help meet humanitarian needs,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“The IFRC is working with the Moroccan Red Crescent to deliver essential relief items such as food, tents and blankets, and to provide lifesaving medical assistance, psychological support and protection for those most in need.

“Aotearoa New Zealand is deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by this earthquake. Our thoughts are with affected communities,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Aotearoa New Zealand stands ready to consider requests for assistance from the Government of Morocco