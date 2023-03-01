New Zealand: Urdu Hindi Cultural Association to organize Ghazal night on March 11

A great annual Ghazal night (Mehfil-E-Ghazal New Zealand 2023) will be organized by the Urdu Hindi Cultural Association of New Zealand at 6:30 pm on March 11, 2023, at Fickling Convention Centre Auckland.

Ghouse Majid will be the master of the ceremony, and Roopa Suchdev will preside over the event.

Mujeeb Syed, the Secretary of the association, will provide details about the program.

Roopa Suchdev, the president of the association and a well-known personality in Auckland, will give a speech about how the Urdu Hindi cultural association is one of the best associations in New Zealand.

Mujeeb Syed, the founder of the association, has been associated with this organization for the past 12 years. The main aim of this association is to organize Mushaira, Kavi Sammelan, and Sham-e-Ghazal twice a year. This association publishes the magazine “DHANAK” in three languages: Urdu, Hindi, and English, conducts Urdu and Hindi classes for the new generation keen to learn their mother tongue. He also mentions that the 11th edition of the magazine, due to the impacts of COVID, will be published in 2023 and will be launched by Hon. Neeta Bhushan, High Commissioner of India, New Zealand, and Bhav Dhillion, Hon Consul of Auckland.

The Urdu Hindi Cultural Association of New Zealand (UHCANZ) is bringing back the much-awaited Kavi Sammelan and Mushaira event this month.

The association was established in 2011 with the aim of promoting the Urdu and Hindi languages in New Zealand, and in the last decade, it has held several forums, workshops, and poetry nights.

The concept behind conducting the much-awaited Sham-e-Ghazal event is to give poetry lovers in Hindi and Urdu languages a platform to perform their art of reciting different forms of poems to an audience.

The event is expected to be attended by High Commissioner of India in New Zealand, Neeta Bhushan, Hon Consul of India, Bhav Dhillon, MP for Mt Roskill and Minister of Transport Michael Wood, newly minted Minister of Community and Voluntary Sector – and second elected Kiwi Indian MP in New Zealand Priyanca Radhakrishnan , Dr. Deborah Russell Hon Dr Deborah Russell Statistics – Minister, Melissa Lee MP, Mahesh Bindra Ex-MP, former MP Kanwaljit Bakshi, and chairperson of Bhartiya Samaj, Jeet Suchdev, Ms. Ella Kumar, Mr. Narendra Bhana, Mr. Dhansuk Lal, and Rahul Chopra, among others.

The following is a list of singers who will be on stage during the event. Each person will recite or sing twice. Ayub Khan will call the following people to stage: Vidya Teke, Nisar Mirza, Kiranjit Singh, Ms. Ankita Ghatani, Mr. Jaspreet Kandhari, Mr. Nasir Khan, Devi Sobhana, and Khalid Hussain.

“We are expecting around 350 people at the event, which has gained immense popularity in the community and among Shayari enthusiasts in Auckland, and we will have some performances in the Punjabi language as well,” Mujeeb Syed said.

The event will end with a vote of thanks by Roopa Suchdev, followed by dinner at 9:30 pm.