Newborn baby in Hyderabad eaten by street dogs at MGM Hospital

Published: 9th August 2024 11:06 pm IST
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a newborn baby was found being eaten by stray dogs inside the MGM hospital in Warangal on Friday.

The baby whose gender couldn’t be identified due to the badly damaged condition of the body, was estimated to be two-days-old.

According to MGM hospital superintendent Dr Murali, there were no deliveries in the hospital on Friday, and that even those mothers who got discharged didn’t complain about any missing baby.

The police reached the hospital and enquired with the patients, but have found no lead. They have registered a case and were investigating from where the baby was brought into the hospital’s premises by the dogs.

