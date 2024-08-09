Telangana: Stray dog attacks three children in Rajanna Sircilla

Hyderabad: In an incident of a dog bite reported from Rajanna Sircilla district on Thursday, August 8, three children were bitten by a dog while sitting outside their house.

The incident occurred in the Yellareddypet Mandal. The victims were identified as Sahjasra, Brithisha, and Varun; the dog attacked and bit them while they were doing homework.

Following the incident, the dog also attacked another child, identified as Varshit Reddy. After being bitten, the terrified children left their books and ran inside the house. The victims were given primary treatment at a health centre and were shifted to Sircilla Area Hospital.

An 18-month-old toddler sustained severe injuries after a stray dog attacked him while he was playing on a subway in Karimnagar near Satavahana University on Wednesday, August 7.

Several incidents of dog bites have occurred in Telangana in the past few weeks.

On July 31, an elderly woman, Pitla Rajyalakshmi, 82, died after being mauled by a pack of stray dogs inside her house at Battuvani Thallu, a small village in Rajanna Sircilla, around midnight.

The animal also ate away parts of the victim’s face and body, police said. Later, angry villagers killed the stray dog.

According to villagers, Rajyalakshmi was sleeping in a hut near her house on Wednesday night. The dogs entered the house easily, as it lacked a door, and attacked her while she was in deep sleep. Her body was found by her sons in the morning, without the head, and a portion of the abdomen was also apparently missing after being eaten by the dogs.

Locals were alerted about the incident after they saw the dog near the victim’s house vomiting out flesh on a roadway. They alerted the family, who subsequently verified Lakshmi’s body. Lakshmi had spent the last four years confined to a bed, said Mustabad police. Her two sons had taken care of her, keeping her in a separate room outside their home.