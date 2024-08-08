Video: Stray dog attacks 18-month-old toddler in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: An 18-month-old toddler sustained severe injuries after a stray dog attacked him while he was playing on a subway in Karimnagar near Satavahana University on Wednesday, August 7.

The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on various social media platforms. The video shows the boy, Harinandan, standing alongside another child when, within seconds, a dog approaches and suddenly jumps on him, causing him to fall to the ground.

Toddler hospitalised after stray dog attack in Telangana; Incident caught on video pic.twitter.com/ZZjJrh4cv8 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 8, 2024

Upon noticing the incident, the child’s mother rescued him by scaring the dog away. He was taken to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

The dog menace continues to grow around the state. A 70-year-old man was severely injured after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs at his residence on August 7 at Arepalli village in Mogullapally mandal of Warangal district.

According to reports, the victim was sitting in front of his residence when a pack of stray dogs attacked him, injuring him severely.

In a similar incident, on August 2, two children were attacked by a pack of stray dogs leaving them injured in Hamali Colony.

The incident occurred when 15-month-old Asmit and four-year-old Hartik were playing near their residence and were attacked by a pack of stray dogs. Asmit suffered severe facial injuries, while Hartik sustained minor injuries.

Upon noticing the dogs attacking children, a resident quickly intervened by throwing stones to drive the dogs away. The children were promptly taken to Gadwal Government Hospital for medical attention. Both are reported to be in stable condition and are currently receiving treatment.

Also Read Telangana: Atleast 21 injured in stray dog attacks in one day

Hyderabad reports 30k dog bite cases annually

Around 30,000 people are bitten by dogs every year in Hyderabad, translating to 70 to 90 dog bite cases daily. Over the past decade, Hyderabad has reported over three lakh dog bite incidents. According to GHMC officials, the city has between 4 to 6 lakh dogs.

In 2023 alone, 26,349 cases were reported.