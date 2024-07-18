Telangana: Atleast 21 injured in stray dog attacks in one day

Hyderabad: A spate of stray dog attacks has left a trail of injuries in Telangana’s Huzurabad, where atleast 21 people were mauled with one suffering critical injuries, late on Wednesday, July 17, evening. This follows a series of attacks in different parts of the state.

Additionally on Thursday morning, 8 sanitation workers were injured in Huzurabad’s Gandhinagar, when stray dogs attacked their group, reported The Hindu.

On July 14, a four-year-old boy was chased by a dog in Ghatkesar, adding to the growing concern about dog attacks in the region.

In Sangareddy, a six-year-old boy was attacked by a pack of street dogs, leaving him with multiple injuries.

The Telangana High Court has taken notice of the stray dog attacks and instructed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to prepare an action plan to curb these attacks. The court emphasized the need for immediate action to prevent further incidents.

The increasing frequency and severity of these attacks have raised questions about the effectiveness of existing measures to manage the stray dog population. The authorities are under pressure to implement robust measures to ensure public safety.