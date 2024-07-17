Telangana: 7 yr old boy attacked by stray dog in Jagtial, injured

Hyderabad: A 7 year old boy was attacked by a stray dog leading to serious injuries in Mangela village, Jagital district in Telangana on Tuesday, July 16.

The alarmed parents rushed the boy to the district hospital for treatment. A video of the incident surfaced on social media. Futher details are awaited.

Stray dogs attack toddler in Hyderabad

This comes on the same day when a 18 month old toddler was attacked by stray dogs in Hyderabad’s Jawahar Nagar on Tuesday, July 16. The toddler died after he was rushed for medical treatment.

Also Read Toddler mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the boy came out of his house and a dog dragged him to some distance and later some strays bit him resulting in injuries, they said.

The boy was initially rushed to a private hospital and from there referred to a state-run hospital where he died last night, a police official at Jawahar Nagar police station said.

Based on a complaint from the boy’s parents a case was registered.

The family hails from Siddipet district and had shifted to Jawahar Nagar two months ago.