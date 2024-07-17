Toddler mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad

The boy was initially rushed to a private hospital and from there referred to a state-run hospital where he died last night, a police official at Jawahar Nagar police station said.

Press Trust of India | Updated: 17th July 2024
Hyderabad: An 18-month-old boy died after allegedly being mauled by a pack of stray dogs in Jawahar Nagar, Hyderabad, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the boy came out of his house and a dog dragged him to some distance and later some strays bit him resulting in injuries, they said.

Based on a complaint from the boy’s parents a case was registered.

The family hails from Siddipet district and had shifted to Jawahar Nagar two months ago.

