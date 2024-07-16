Telangana: 65-year-old man injured in attack by stray dogs in Warangal

Hyderabad: A 65-year-old man was severely injured after a pack of stray dogs reportedly attacked him near his residence in MH Nagar in Warangal district on Tuesday, July 16.

The victim has been identified as Narahari. According to reports, he was sitting in front of his residence when a pack of stray dogs attacked him, severely injuring his hands and legs.

Upon family members learning about the incident, they swiftly shifted him to MGM hospital for medical care.

His condition is reportedly stable and undergoing treatment

In a similar incident, three individuals, including two students of a private school, were injured when a pack of stray dogs attacked them in Gunj market in Karimnagar district on Wednesday, July 10

According to reports, the individuals were attacked as they were passing through the locality. Upon noticing the incident, bystanders chased the dogs away and immediately rushed the victim to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

Over 26k dog bite cases in 2023

Around 30,000 people are bitten by dogs every year in Hyderabad, translating to 70 to 90 dog bite cases daily. Over the past decade, Hyderabad has reported over 3 lakh dog bite incidents. According to GHMC officials, there are between 4 to 6 lakh dogs in the city.

In 2023 alone, 26,349 cases were reported

Stray dogs infected with rabies often display aggressive behaviour and suffer from deteriorating health, posing significant risks of fatal attacks. Over the past five years, from January 1, 2019, to April 17, 2024; 54 deaths due to rabies have been reported in Hyderabad, as per The Times of India.