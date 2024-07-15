Hyderabad: 4-year-old attacked by stray dogs, rescued by father

Hyderabad: A four-year-old boy was attacked by stray dogs here in Ramnagar on Monday, July 5. Fortunately, he child was rescued by his father.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms where the child is seen playing on the road. As he was playing, a pack of stray dogs suddenly attacked him.

His father, who was nearby, saw the child being attacked by dogs and rushed to save his life. The dogs ran away as soon as the man arrived.

Recently, expressing grave concerns about the rising stray dog attacks, the Telangana High Court directed authorities to focus on achieving tangible results rather than merely providing statistics on sterilisation and control efforts.

It instructed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to form a committee of experts within a week. This committee will be responsible for developing effective and humane measures to address the issue, reviewing past incidents, and devising strategies to prevent future attacks.