Stray dog attacks in Hyderabad: HC directs GHMC to form expert committee

Hyderabad: Expressing serious concern over the increasing number of stray dog attacks in Hyderabad, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed authorities to focus on achieving tangible results rather than merely providing statistics on sterilisation and control efforts.

During the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by M.E. Vikramaditya from Vanasthalipuram, a bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar instructed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to form a committee of experts within a week. This committee will be responsible for developing effective and humane measures to address the issue, reviewing past incidents, and devising strategies to prevent future attacks.

The court also issued a stern warning to authorities, highlighting that any indifference or negligence in handling the situation would not be tolerated.

The bench combined Vikramaditya’s PIL with two suo motu PILs initiated based on news reports of fatalities, including the death of a school student in Bagh Amberpet and a 7-year-old boy in Patancheruvu, Sangareddy district.

In his PIL, Vikramaditya pointed out the inadequate feeding of stray dogs, suggesting that this contributed to their aggressive behaviour towards humans.