Akbaruddin Owaisi raises issue of stray dog attacks in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader, Akbaruddin Owaisi, raised the issue of stray dog attacks in Hyderabad during the Telangana Assembly session.

In his address, he stated, “new breed dogs are appearing in Hyderabad. They are attacking people.” Owaisi urged the government to take immediate steps to address the problem of stray dog attacks in the city, which have led to the deaths of children.

Akbaruddin Owaisi’s statement comes after multiple incidents

In the most recent incident in Shamsabad, a one-year-old child was mauled to death by stray dogs.

Last month, another incident occurred in Manikonda Srinivasa Nagar Colony, where a boy was injured by an aggressive stray dog while leaving a store with his mother.

In December, a separate incident in Dilsukhnagar resulted in a boy suffering serious injuries from a stray dog attack.

In light of the stray dog attacks in Hyderabad, Akbaruddin Owaisi raised the issue in the Telangana Assembly, considering it a pressing need.

Urgent need to prevent stray dog attacks in Hyderabad

Despite multiple incidents of stray dog attacks in the city, concrete measures to address the issue have not been taken. Many parts of the city continue to witness a rise in the number of stray dogs posing a threat to residents.

As the summer season approaches, during which dogs may become more agitated due to increased temperatures, it is imperative for relevant government authorities to swiftly implement measures to prevent such incidents.