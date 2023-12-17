Is AIMIM allied with Congress? Know what Akbaruddin Owaisi says

Hyderabad: Ever since the formation of the new government in Telangana, there have been speculations that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will form an alliance with Congress. These speculations gained momentum when Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy appointed Akbaruddin Owaisi as the pro tem speaker of the Telangana Assembly.

In the recently concluded assembly elections in Telangana, AIMIM urged voters to support BRS, where the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party had not fielded candidates. Despite openly endorsing BRS in the 2023 assembly elections, many in political circles started speculating that the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party might ally with Congress. These predictions were rooted in the closeness between AIMIM and Congress before the formation of Telangana State.

Although the speculation persists, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi clarified yesterday that his party has not allied with Congress. However, he mentioned that AIMIM would support Congress for providing better services to the people in developmental terms.

Since the formation of the new Congress government in Telangana, Revanth Reddy has been focusing on the Old City of Hyderabad. Recently, the government decided to expedite the metro rail project in the Old City.

It remains to be seen how AIMIM’s relations with BRS and Congress will progress.