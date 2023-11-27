Telangana polls: Akbaruddin Owaisi’s assets declined by over 22 pc in 5 years

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi is among the few re-contesting MLAs whose assets have declined since the last Telangana Assembly polls held in 2018. His assets have decreased by over 22 percent in five years.
According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Akbaruddin Owaisi’s assets declined from 24 crores in 2018 to 18 crores in 2023.
Akbaruddin Owaisi’s candidacy from Chandrayangutta
In the upcoming Telangana assembly polls, Akbaruddin Owaisi is contesting from the Chandrayangutta constituency. Currently, he is representing the constituency for the fifth time.
He first contested from the constituency in 1999.
Assets of other AIMIM MLAs
Although the assets of Akbaruddin Owaisi declined, the assets of other AIMIM MLAs have surged in the past five years.
Following is change in assets of recontesting MLAs of AIMIM:
|Name
|Assets in 2023
|Assets in 2018
|Change in assets
|Percentage of change in assets
|Jaffar Hussain
|33,36,04,592
|10,66,51,987
|22,69,52,605
|213%
|Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala
|23,58,07,839
|13,56,93,850
|10,01,13,989
|74%
|Kausar Mohiuddin
|2,36,62,417
|58,01,174
|1,78,61,243
|308%
|Akbaruddin Owaisi
|18,77,69,246
|24,30,68,341
|-5,52,99,095
|-23%
In Telangana, the average assets of 103 re-contesting MLAs fielded by various parties and independents amount to Rs 23.87 crore, reflecting an increase of about Rs 9 crore from Rs 14.44 crore in 2018. Assets of 90 MLAs increased, ranging from three percent to 1,331 percent.
The assets of 13 MLAs have decreased, ranging from one percent to 79 percent.