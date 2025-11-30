Newborn dies at hospital in Alwal, parents allege negligence

Hyderabad: Parents of a baby boy, who died a few hours after birth at the LifeSpring Hospital in Alwal on November 22, have alleged negligence on the obstetrician’s part; although the hospital has maintained that the doctor acted as per procedure.

Tanya Gupta and Shyam Prakash Gupta were like any other couple, eager to meet their firstborn. She delivered her baby, a boy, at around 7:30 pm through a C-section. But, during the proceedure, doctors found the umbilical cord tied dangerously in three loops around the baby’s neck.

An immediate resuscitation was performed, followed by an intubation. The child was shifted to the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit). However, by 11:00 pm, the couple’s world came crashing down after the baby was declared dead.

They have now alleged that the doctor in charge, Dr Priyadarshini, delayed the delivery even after noticing complications with their baby’s heartbeat. According to them, they were made to sign a consent form stating that the surgery would be ‘high-risk’ only after the proceedure had been performed.

The hospital authorities, after conducting a review meeting, released a statement which read that the mother’s condition did not require Dr Priyadarshini to consistently check on her.

Regarding the heartbeat complication, the statement read, “As the admission NST (nonstress test) at 12:30 pm was normal, the patient was not in labour, the next NST was advised after 4 hours. This is as per the norms. As NST at 4:30 pm showed a sleeping pattern, Dr Priyadarshini advised a soft diet and repeating the NST after 1 hour.”

“Decision of Dr Priyadarshini in taking up the case for emergency LSCS (Lower Segment Cesarean Section) in view of pathological NST is also as per the protocols. There was no delay in deciding on the LSCS in this case.”

Hospital authorities also claim that the estimated delivery date was November 20, but the couple insisted on being pushed to November 24 for being an ‘auspicious day.’ The couple, however, has denied these allegations.

“Can the patient force the doctor? If they say there is some complication, obviously, we will listen to them. They said the surgery can also be done on the 24th,” Shyam Gupta told Siasat.com.

The couple have demanded termination of Dr Priyadarshini’s license. However, it is learnt that she instead applied for resignation. “The doctor has been on leave for nearly a week, and we have yet to accept her resignation as they (Tanya and Shyam Gupta) have said that they will take up legal proceedings,” the hospital-in-charge told Siasat.com.