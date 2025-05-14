Super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad charged with medical negligence

Hyderabad: The Dundigal police have registered a case of negligence against a super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad, after a 26-year-old man died while on treatment.

On May 11, the family of Kurra Paramesh lodged a case against SV Super Speciality Hospital in Bahadurpally, a week after he died.

Paramesh worked at a movers and packers company. During work, he sustained an injury in the vein of his right leg. He was rushed to the SV Super Speciality Hospital, where a surgery was performed.

The doctors told Paramesh’s family that he could be discharged in two days.

According to Paramesh’s brother Mahesh, the discharge was delayed. “My brother was not discharged even after four days. The doctors said they discovered a blood clot in his brain during a CT scan, requiring another operation.” Mahesh alleged.

The family was charged Rs 3.8 lakh for the second surgery. Unfortunately, during the surgery, Paramesh’s condition deteriorated. He was rushed to the Gandhi Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

An FIR has been lodged under Section 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the super-speciality hospital.

Hospital denies allegations

Meanwhile, SV Super Speciality hospital has denied the allegations stating there was no medical negligence.

“Our doctors did their best. While treating the leg injury, the patient lost 3 to 3.5 liters of blood, causing low blood pressure, paralysis, and a brain clot, which required surgery,” a statement from the hospital read.

Further investigations are underway.