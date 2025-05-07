Woman dies at KPHB diagnostic centre, family alleges negligence

Hyderabad: A 66-year-old woman, Sistla Surya Lakshmi, allegedly died due to medical negligence during a diagnostic procedure at MedQuest Diagnostic Centre in KPHB on Tuesday, May 6. Her son, Sistla Venkata Abhishek, 34, filed a complaint with the police.

According to a DC report, Lakshmi was referred for a CT cystography on Tuesday after experiencing persistent nasal discharge. At the diagnostic centre, contrast dye was administered before the scan. Abhishek claimed in his complaint that the drug was given without proper clinical precautions or allergy checks, leading to a cardiac arrest. He also alleged that the staff failed to provide timely intubation and instead blamed the family for not providing consent.

Abhishek further accused the hospital of lacking emergency response measures. After the incident, Lakshmi was transferred to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Based on the complaint, KPHB police have registered a case, and further investigations are ongoing.