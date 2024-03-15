Newly appointed Election Commissioners to take charge today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led three-member committee on Thursday picked bureaucrats Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu as the election commissioners.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 15th March 2024 11:04 am IST
Prepare Do’s and Don’ts for cops ahead of Telangana polls: ECI
Election Commission

New Delhi: Newly appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu will take charge of the office on Friday.

Earlier, a notification for the appointment of the two Election Commissioners was issued by the Central government on Thursday evening.

Also Read
Govt puts seven critical minerals blocks up for E-auction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led three-member committee on Thursday picked bureaucrats Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu as the election commissioners.

MS Education Academy

The decision comes days after the resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel.

The selection panel, which zeroed in on Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar, includes the Prime Minister, the leader of Opposition, and a designated Union Cabinet minister. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was in the three-member panel in capacity as the opposition member.

Besides the Prime Minister and the Congress leader, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the meeting.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 15th March 2024 11:04 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button