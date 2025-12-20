Newly wed couple dies after ‘falling’ from Machilipatnam Express

Hyderabad: A couple who had gotten married just two months ago died after allegedly falling from the Machilipatnam Express late on Thursday, December 18.

According to reports, Korada Simhachalam, 25, and his wife Bhavani, 19, hailed from Ravupalli village in Garugubilli mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district in Andhra Pradesh.

Simhachalam worked at a chemical company in Hyderabad and lived in the Gandhinagar area of Jagadgirigutta along with his wife.

On Thursday night, they boarded the Vijayawada-bound train from Secunderabad to meet their relatives. While nearing Vangapalli railway station in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, the couple fell from the door.

It is not clear if the couple accidentally slipped or fell of their own will. A video of them seen arguing has emerged on social media.

Their bodies were discovered the following morning by railway trackmen who alerted the police. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.