Newly-wed Hindu youth hosts Iftar party at mosque in Karnataka

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th April 2022 10:04 am IST
Newly-wed Hindu youth hosts Iftar party at mosque in Karnataka
Hindu Youth hosts Iftar in Mosques

Mangaluru: Setting an example in communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, a newly married Hindu youth hosted an Iftar party at a mosque in Vittal in Bantwal taluk.

Amid the outcry over hijab, halal, azaan and the call for boycotting shops belonging to Muslims, the youth emerged as a symbol of communal harmony through his action.

J Chandrashekar of Byrikatte in Vittal got married on April 24. As Muslims are celebrating Ramzan this month, many of his friends in the community could not enjoy the feast at the wedding ceremony.

MS Education Academy

He then decided to host an Iftar party for his Muslim friends at a mosque to mark his wedding celebration.

Later, the newly wed man was felicitated by the Imam and office-bearers of Jalaliya Juma Masjid and all the people who attended the Iftar blessed the newly-wed couple.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button