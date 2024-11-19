Newlywed groom kills bride on wedding day in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A shocking incident has come to light in Hyderabad, where a 22-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife on the day of their wedding.

The accused, Pollola Vignesh, reportedly met the woman five months ago at a temple, and their connection grew through social media, particularly Instagram.

The relationship

Later, Vignesh proposed to the woman a month ago, and they began living together in a rented house. However, their relationship turned turbulent when Vignesh suspected her of speaking to someone else over the phone and asked her to stop. Their disputes intensified as she insisted on getting married, even threatening self-harm if he delayed further.

Although Vignesh had promised to marry her after informing his parents, her persistent demands allegedly led him to hatch a sinister plan.

Alleged murder plan on wedding day in Hyderabad

Frustrated, Vignesh reportedly shared his plan to kill her with his friend, Saketh, and Saketh’s wife, Kalyani alias Nandini. However, both refused to assist him. Undeterred, Vignesh devised a new plan to eliminate her after their wedding, aiming to make her death appear accidental and avoid suspicion.

On November 8, Vignesh and Saketh bought wedding garlands and a mangalsutra in Balapur. They solemnized their marriage, after which Vignesh asked his wife to inform her mother about their wedding, which she did.

Tragic act

Later that evening, while Saketh went to work and Kalyani stepped out to buy groceries, Vignesh allegedly attacked his wife. He banged her head against a wall, and when she fell unconscious, he strangled her with a saree.

Kalyani discovered the victim’s body upon returning and informed her husband. The couple then reportedly helped Vignesh dispose of the body at Tukkuguda. They covered the body with waste paper to conceal it before returning home.

