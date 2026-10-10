Newlywed woman dies after being crushed under bus in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman was crushed under a bus near the D-Mart signal in Malakpet, on Saturday, October 10. She was travelling on a two-wheeler along with her husband. The couple had reportedly married only a month ago.
The deceased has been identified as B Lavanya, a resident of LB Nagar. The bike was driven by her husband B Srikanth.
As the couple approached the D-Mart signal, the bike lost control, causing both of them to fall onto the road.
Lavanya fell under the rear wheels of a bus traveling along the same route, sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. The incident was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV).
Upon receiving the information, the Chaderghat police arrived at the scene, took the bus and the driver into custody, and initiated an investigation.