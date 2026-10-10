Newlywed woman dies after being crushed under bus in Hyderabad

Upon receiving the information, the Chaderghat police arrived at the scene, took the bus and the driver into custody, and initiated an investigation.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Wedding couple in traditional attire during a ceremony in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman was crushed under a bus near the D-Mart signal in Malakpet, on Saturday, October 10. She was travelling on a two-wheeler along with her husband. The couple had reportedly married only a month ago.

The deceased has been identified as B Lavanya, a resident of LB Nagar. The bike was driven by her husband B Srikanth.

As the couple approached the D-Mart signal, the bike lost control, causing both of them to fall onto the road.

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Lavanya fell under the rear wheels of a bus traveling along the same route, sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. The incident was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV).

Upon receiving the information, the Chaderghat police arrived at the scene, took the bus and the driver into custody, and initiated an investigation.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

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