Telangana man dies in Malta road accident months after marriage

Hyderabad: A resident of Jagtial’s Islampura has died in a road accident in Malta. The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Mohammed Abdul Jawad, who worked as a distributor for a bakery chain.

Jawad died in a road accident on Tuesday, August 11, in Triq Tal-Hassas, Qormi, in Malta. He had been working there for the past three years and had gotten married around March this year. His wife presently resides in Jagtial.

Jawad was returning to his office after a delivery on Tuesday when a DAF truck collided with his vehicle at around 11.45 AM, his friend Yasir, who also resides in Malta, told Siasat.com.

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Members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team were called to the scene; however, Jawad was declared dead on-site.

His family approached All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi seeking help with the repatriation of the body. The Hyderabad MP has written to the High Commissioner of India in Malta seeking the repatriation.

“We received the autopsy report today, and we are waiting for the police clearance and death certificate to move the process further,” Yasir said.