Newlywed woman disappears from train in Bihar during her honeymoon trip

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 30th July 2023 3:52 pm IST
Patna: A newly-married woman disappeared from a train in Bihar’s Kishanganj district, an official said on Sunday.

Kajal Kumari, along with her husband, was on her way to Darjeeling for a honeymoon trip in the New Delhi-New Jalpaiguri Superfast train on July 28. The couple boarded the train from Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

“We had a reservation in coach number B4, seat numbers 43 and 45. When the train reached the Kishanganj railway station, my wife went for the toilet and did not return. After the train started moving, I searched every coach of the train but could not find it. Then I returned to Muzaffarpur and informed the GRP Kishanganj about the incident,” said the woman’s husband.

He suspected that she might have become a victim of a drug addiction gang. He said that she does not have any illicit relationship with any other person.

The complainant is an employee in the electricity department in Muzaffarpur and a native of Kurhani block. He got married with the woman six months ago but could not go for their honeymoon soon after the marriage due to family issues

