News anchor Rajat Sharma abuses Congress spokesperson on TV, complaint filed

The Congress on Wednesday, June 12, accused senior journalist and primetime TV anchor Rajat Sharma of allegedly abusing their spokesperson Ragini Nayak on television.

Sharma, who is Editor-in-Chief of India Today allegedly abused Nayak while on a debate.

“I have an objection to what Rajat-ji had said. He said that even if the Congress doubles (its seat tally), it’s not a big deal. So since the BJP spokesperson is sitting here, it must be asked today what happened to the 400-paar slogan, and the claim that the tally would automatically cross 370. What happened to all the exit polls being proven wrong?…If you are saying NDA, then you should say INDIA. Or you say ND alliance and then say INDI alliance. At least today you should not have this doublespeak,” Ragini Nayak said on live television.

“Ragini, I don’t want to argue with you much but don’t misquote what I had said. I had said that if the Congress wins 90 seats, it will be considered its victory,” replied Rajat Sharma.

“No, you had said that it’s no big deal. I was listening,” Nayak said.

Sharma then purportedly muttered under his breath: “Kya behen***”

Nayak has lodged a complaint on the Tughlak Road police station. She said that she was threatened by Sharma to prevent her from registering a complaint against him.

Speaking to reporters, Nayak said, “My family saw the video. The whole country saw the video where you abused me. You did not stop here. You threatened me with a defamation case if I spoke to the press about it.”

Meanwhile India Today vehemently refuted Nayak’s claims. “They are malicious and defamatory and clearly constitute fake news. You have blatantly violated all limits of public decency by falsely accusing a personality of high repute. We are taking legal advice on this to take further action,” said Ritika Talwar, Legal Head of India TV.