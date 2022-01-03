News of lockdown, night curfew in Telangana fake: DPH clarifies

Hyderabad: Dismissing the rumours of lockdown and night curfews in the state, Telangana Director of Public Health and Family Welfare (DPH) Srinivas Rao issued a statement to the press saying that such news is fake and should not be taken seriously.

For the better part of Monday, social media was flooded with rumours of the health department planning on imposing yet another lockdown in Telangana. Responding to the same, DPH Rao said, “Some false/misleading news is circulating on social media about lockdown and night curfew. I request you not to carry such rumours.”

The possibility of a third lockdown in Telangana has been discussed time and again owing to the rise in Omicron cases (a new variant of COVID-19) in the state of Telangana and in fact across the world in general.

A few days ago, the Telangana high court directed the state government to take steps to prevent public gatherings during Christmas, New Year, and Sankranti expressing concern over the new Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

The Telangana government last week also banned rallies and public meetings in the state indefinitely in view of the Omicron threat. Meanwhile, the state police also has decided to intensify checking for violators of COVID-19 norms in Hyderabad and other parts of the state, especially with regard to the law of imposing a fine of Rs 1000 for not wearing masks in public.