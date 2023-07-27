Next female contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2 is..

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is getting more and more interesting with each passing day. The house is currently abuzz with excitement due to the highly-anticipated ticket to finale task, which has brought out the competitive spirit in the contestants.

As if that wasn’t enough, the tension escalates further as two popular female contestants find themselves on the chopping block, facing the fear of elimination.

Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia are two nominated contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2 this week. According to latest voting trends, contestant who is receiving lesser votes is Aashika.

Aashika Bhatia, who entered the show as wild card contestant just a two weeks ago, is having high chances of getting eliminated this week. She is being tagged as the weakest contestant ever since she entered the house.

Manisha, on the other hand, has undoubtedly become a fan favorite inside the Bigg Boss house, winning hearts with both her entertainment quotient and strategic gameplay. Her endearing personality and genuine nature have garnered immense support from viewers, making it highly likely that fans will rally behind her to ensure she remains safe from eviction.

To add to her favor, the makers have cleverly introduced a love angle between Manisha and Elvish, further solidifying her position and reducing the chances of her facing elimination.

Who do you think will walk home this week? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the Bigg Boss OTT 2.