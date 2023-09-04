Next meeting of INDIA bloc could be held in Bhopal along with first joint rally: Sources

The opposition leaders have been working in cohesion to take on the NDA which was also reflected during the Parliament sessions.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 4th September 2023 10:49 pm IST
INDIA announces coordination, election strategy committees to take on BJP in 2024 polls
Leaders of the INDIA bloc.

New Delhi: The next meeting of the INDIA bloc may be held at Bhopal in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh along with the first joint public rally of leaders of various opposition parties, sources said on Monday.

They said the option of holding the next meeting was discussed at the just-concluded meeting of opposition parties in Mumbai and there was a broad consensus on holding the meeting in Bhopal, but no date was finalised and its modalities had not been worked out.

Also Read
INDIA bloc to face 1st electoral test in Tuesday by-polls in 6 states

The next meeting of the opposition alliance, which plans to take on the ruling NDA jointly in next general elections, could be held as early as October, the sources said.

MS Education Academy

Delhi was also considered as one of the options by opposition leaders. However, there was no confirmation on the date.

The opposition leaders have been working in cohesion to take on the NDA which was also reflected during the Parliament sessions.

The INDIA bloc has already held three meetings in Patna, Bengaluru and Mumbai and now they plan to hold joint rallies against the NDA at various places as elections draw near.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 4th September 2023 10:49 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button