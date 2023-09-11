‘Next to Ganesh-Laxmi, we also have Quran’: Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: One of the country’s biggest superstar Shah Rukh Khan is loved not just for his cinematic prowess but also for his personality and secular beliefs. The actor, who is married to Gauri Khan, has always been vocal about embracing and respecting all religions.

Gauri and Shah Rukh are dotting parents to three children — Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

In a 2004 documentary — The Inner and Outer World of Shah Rukh Khan, King Khan shared that his children are raised with an open-minded perspective, displaying equal devotion and enthusiasm in reciting the Gayatri mantra from Hinduism as well as offering Namaz, the Islamic prayer.

Now, in an old video, that is going viral again on Instagram, SRK can be seen taking his fans inside his Mumbai home Mannat’s prayer area. In the clip, Shah Rukh Khan can be heard saying, “Children should know about value of God, whether it’s a Hindu god or a Muslim god. So, next to Ganesh and Laxmi, we have the Quran also. We put our hands together and say the Gayatri Mantra, which my son says, and I say ‘bismillah’ with him.”

“It makes me feel very emotional, where I’m teaching my children something that I also don’t know very well. I’m not a great follower of religion. I believe in Allah very strongly.”

Watch the video below.

On the professional front, SRK is currently enjoying his second blockbuster of the year ‘Jawan’. He will be next seen in Dunki which is slated to release by the end of 2023.