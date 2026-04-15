NGT asks Telangana govt to submit pre-1950, latest maps of Hyderabad reservoirs

Hyderabad: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Chennai has directed the Telangana government to file pre-1950 original maps, along with the latest maps, of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs.

The NGT was hearing the case filed by activist Dr Lubna Sarwath pertaining to the Osman Sagar and Himayath Sagar, where she alleged the tampering of Full-Tank Level (FTL) maps and hundreds of officially notified encroachments inside the reservoirs.

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The petitioner drew the attention of the NGT bench that Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) gave an FTL map in its reply to a request made under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, mentioning the total area of Osman Sagar reservoir as 6,335 acre. She pointed out that under the map uploaded on the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s (HMDA) website, the area of Osman Sagar reservoir was mentioned as 6,039 acre.

“In spite of representation to authorities, there is no rectification,” she informed the bench.

She also told the bench that the officially identified hundreds of encroachments mentioned in the official map were not removed to date, but the FTL area itself has been reduced.

The state government’s respondents pleaded with the bench to make HYDRAA as a respondent in the case. Sarwath clarified that HMWSSB was the custodian of Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar, Manjira, Yellampally and other reservoirs.

“I think we people must get clarity on what is the role of authorities like HMWSSB, HMDA, GHMC, etc, if everyone wants to shift their accountability to HYDRAA. Is there an overlap of roles and jurisdictions among authorities? Are the people and judiciary being unnecessarily overburdened and dragged into a quagmire?” she asked, in a statement to the media on Wednesday, April 15.