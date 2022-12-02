NGT refrains from levying compensation on Kerala

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has refrained from imposing environmental compensation on the Kerala government for improper liquid waste management, noting that it had already committed around Rs 2,343 crore for addressing the issues of sewage and sullage management.

A bench, headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Goel, said that according to the status report filed by the chief secretary, there was a gap of more than 1,000 million litres per day (MLD) in sewage waste management.

The bench, also comprising Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel, said the state was liable to deposit environmental compensation of Rs 2,000 crore on the ‘polluter pays’ principle.

However, it noted that on closing of hearing, the state had submitted an additional note on liquid waste management.

Requesting the tribunal to refrain from imposing the compensation, the note said the state had ringfenced Rs 2,343.18 crore to address the issue of sewage and sullage management.

“In view of the above, it does not appear to be necessary to levy compensation as the purpose is served if the state abides by the above statement,” the green panel said.

It then directed the authorities concerned to file six monthly progress reports.