NHAI puts off RRR north tenders again, sets Nov 4 for bid opening

Hyderabad: The tender process for the northern section of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) is expected to take more time, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has extended the deadline for bid submission to November 3.

The authority has also announced that the bids will now be opened on November 4.

In December last year, tenders were floated for the 161.518 km stretch of the RRR northern section, from Girmapur in Sangareddy district to Thangadapalli in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, calling for works to be taken up in five packages as a greenfield regional expressway with four lanes.

However, the Centre has been holding back on opening the bids, with indications that the project might instead be upgraded into a six-lane expressway to avoid future traffic congestion. This has prolonged the tender process further.

Also Read RRR evictees protest at HMDA office in Hyderabad over land alignment

State plans for parallel southern section

Meanwhile, the Telangana government is considering commencing works on the southern section of the RRR through the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), in parallel with the Centre’s northern stretch. Recently, HMDA issued a preliminary notification listing the villages that fall under the project alignment.

According to the notification, the RRR alignment will pass through 163 revenue villages spread across 33 mandals in eight districts. HMDA has also published the specific survey numbers affected by the alignment and has invited objections, if any, from the concerned parties.