NHAI reduces toll fees on Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway

The highway features three toll plazas: Pantangi and Korlapahad in Telangana, and Chilakallu in Andhra Pradesh.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 31st March 2025 7:50 am IST
National Highway
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a reduction in toll fees for vehicles traveling on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway (NH-65).

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The revised toll rates will come into effect from April 1, starting at midnight on March 31. These changes will remain valid until March 31, 2026.

Revised toll rates

The highway features three toll plazas: Pantangi and Korlapahad in Telangana, and Chilakallu in Andhra Pradesh. The reduced toll fees are as follows:

MS Creative School

Pantangi Toll Plaza:

Cars, Jeeps, Vans: Rs 15 for one-way; Rs 30 for round trip.

Light Commercial Vehicles: Rs 25 for one-way; Rs 40 for round trip.

Buses and Trucks: Rs 50 for one-way; Rs 75 for round trip.

Chilakallu Toll Plaza:

All vehicle categories: Rs 5 for one-way; Rs 10 for round trip.

Additionally, vehicles making a return journey within 24 hours will receive a 25 percent discount on toll fees across all categories.

The Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway spans 181.5 kilometers from Dandumalkapuram in Telangana to Nandigama in Andhra Pradesh.

Constructed by GMR Infra at a cost of Rs 1,740 crore under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model, toll collections began in December 2012.

Initially managed by GMR Infra, the responsibility for toll collection shifted to NHAI agencies starting July 1, 2024.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 31st March 2025 7:50 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button