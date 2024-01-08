NHRC issues notice to Telangana over girl student’s suicide

The 18-year-old student belonged to the West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh

Published: 8th January 2024
Lack of empathy, sensitivity from a teacher may push a student towards ending his/her life. (Representative Image)

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media reports that an engineering girl student committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of her college in Telangana on Friday, January 5.

The incident took place at Gitam University in Rudraram.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights, which is a matter of concern. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police, seeking a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

The report should also include the outcome of the police investigation and inquiry conducted by the college administration, the action taken against the persons found responsible for the incident, and steps taken or proposed to be taken to ensure that such painful incidents do not recur, NHRC said.

According to the media report, the eyewitnesses said that the victim took the extreme step even as her fellow students screamed at her to stop. She was rushed to a private hospital in Isnapur by the students and college management, where the doctors pronounced her “brought dead”.

