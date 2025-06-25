NHRC notice to Odisha govt after woman’s kin tonsured over inter-caste marriage

The villagers reportedly demanded a "purification ritual" if the family of the woman wanted to be accepted back into the community.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 25th June 2025 6:29 pm IST
Family members of the tribal woman during the purification ritual
Family members of the tribal woman during the purification ritual

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) on Wednesday, June 25, said it has issued a notice to the Odisha government over reports that the family of a woman was allegedly subjected to a social boycott by villagers after her marriage to a man from a different caste in Rayagada district.

The villagers reportedly demanded a “purification ritual” if the family of the woman wanted to be accepted back into the community. They were threatened with an “indefinite boycott” in case they refused to comply with the ritual, the National Human Rights Commission said in a statement.

The NHRC has taken “suo motu cognisance of a media report that the family of a woman from a Scheduled Tribe community was subjected to a social boycott by the villagers after her marriage to a man belonging to a Scheduled Caste in Rayagada district of Odisha,” it said.

MS Creative School

The Commission has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises serious issues of violation of the human rights of the victims.

Therefore, it has issued a notice to the chief secretary of the government of Odisha, seeking a detailed report in two weeks.

According to the media report carried on June 21, the members of the family of the woman reportedly succumbed to the diktat of the villagers, and as a part of the ritual, the “heads of 40 members of her family were tonsured”, the statement said.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 25th June 2025 6:29 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button