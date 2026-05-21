NHRC notices to Telangana DGP, Hyderabad Collector over arrest of KBR Park protesters

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of the arbitrary arrest and detention of five environmental activists who were protesting against tree felling near the Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) National Park in Hyderabad, warning that the incident, if confirmed, amounts to a serious violation of human rights.

The commission on Wednesday, May 21, issued notices to the Telangana Director General of Police and the Hyderabad District Collector, directing them to conduct a thorough inquiry and submit a comprehensive report within two weeks.

What happened on May 13

The NHRC acted on media reports describing how activists from the Save KBR campaign gathered in the early hours of May 13 to peacefully oppose what they described as illegal overnight tree cutting near the park. Volunteers had formed a human chain around trees to prevent the felling, which activists allege violates a stay order issued in 2021. After most protesters left the site, Banjara Hills Police detained one volunteer. When four other activists went to the police station to inquire about the detained volunteer, they too were held for several hours.Police subsequently filed FIRs against all five under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including unlawful obstruction, causing damage to property, and criminal intimidation. All five were later released on bail.

The larger KBR controversy

The commission observed that if the media reports are accurate, the incident raises serious concerns about the right to peaceful protest and the arbitrary use of police powers against citizens exercising their democratic rights.

The KBR Park controversy centres on the H-CITI infrastructure project, which proposes to build seven steel flyovers and underpasses around key junctions in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills.

As per environmentalists, the project has resulted in the felling of thousands of mature trees in what is one of Hyderabad’s most ecologically sensitive urban forests.

The dispute reached the Supreme Court this week, which stayed all tree felling within the 25 to 35 metre eco-sensitive zone around the park and issued notices to the Ministry of Environment and Forests and the Telangana government.