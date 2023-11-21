NHRC seeks report from Karnataka authorities on electrocution of mother-child on pavement

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to the Karnataka government seeking a detailed report on the electrocution of a woman and her daughter on a footpath in Bengaluru.

According to police, 23-year-old Soundarya, who was walking home after arriving from Tamil Nadu, along with her nine-month-old baby girl Leela died of burn injuries after she accidentally stepped on a live electric wire lying unattended on the pavement.

Her husband, Santosh Kumar, tried to save them but was helpless. Their luggage-trolley bag and other belongings were seen lying scattered at the scene.

The NHRC said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report of the incident and asked state authorities to apprise it of developments including the status of the FIR, action taken against the officials responsible for the lapses and compensation if any, granted to the next of the kin of the deceased.

“The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights, which is a matter of concern.

“The reported incident, apparently, indicates the negligence of the electricity department of Bengaluru. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Karnataka calling for a detailed report in the matter within six weeks,” the panel said.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company has suspended five of its officials for “dereliction of duties” and issued show cause notice to two senior officers following the incident. Taking serious note of Sunday’s incident at Kadugodi sub-division, the state-owned BESCOM said it took action against them based on a prima-facie enquiry.