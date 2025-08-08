NHRC seeks report on Teenmaar Mallanna’s remarks against Kavitha

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed Telangana‘s Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender to submit an action-taken report within four weeks regarding controversial comments made by MLC Teenmar Mallanna against fellow BRS MLC K Kavitha.

The commission issued a letter to the DGP after receiving a complaint from advocate Revanth of Mahabubabad.

The complaint alleges that Mallanna made “inappropriate and derogatory remarks” about Kavitha during a public meeting on July 12.

The advocate requested the commission to intervene immediately, stating that the comments were insulting to women.

The NHRC has taken cognisance of the matter and ordered an inquiry, instructing the DGP to investigate the incident and submit a detailed report within the stipulated four-week timeframe.

Complaint against Kavitha at BC Commission

The Telangana Commission for Backwards Classes chairman, G Niranjan, wrote to Rachakonda police commissioner G Sudheer Babu asking him to ‘take necessary action’ with regard to the attack by Telangana Jagruthi workers on MLC Chintapandu Naveen Kumar, popularly known as MLC Teenmaar Mallanna, in Medipally of Medchal district on Sunday, July 13.

The MLC’s security opened fire in view of the attack on Teenmaar Mallanna, who faced the attack after he passed derogatory remarks about Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha.

The BC Commission wrote to the Rachakonda police commissioner after Teenmaar Mallanna’s personal assistant, Bommanaboina Srinivas, lodged a complaint with the commission on Monday, July 14, to take action against Kavitha.