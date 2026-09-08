NHRC sends notice to Delhi govt, UGC seeks report on hostels

New Delhi: In the wake of the Satya Niketan building collapse, the NHRC has issued notices to the Delhi government and the UGC, directing them to furnish a “comprehensive report” related to hostels and other accommodation facilities for students, in consultation with the Delhi University officials, said on Tuesday, September 8.

“The exercise shall not remain confined merely to construction of new hostels. The authorities shall undertake an assessment of the existing hostel infrastructure and examine both the feasibility of upgrading, expanding, renovating or otherwise augmenting existing/old hostel facilities and the requirement and feasibility of construction of new hostel facilities, wherever necessary,” according to the proceedings of the NHRC, dated September 7.

On the afternoon of September 6, the decades-old building housing a boys’ paying guest accommodation in Satya Niketan near Delhi University South Campus collapsed, killing seven people and leaving several others injured.

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The incident has brought up the issue of hostels and the condition of out-of-campus accommodation facilities used by students in Delhi.

What complaint to NHRC says

Network for Access to Justice and Multidisciplinary Outreach Foundation, a non-profit company, in its complaint submitted to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has highlighted a “serious concern” faced by DU students regarding inadequate hostel facilities, the proceedings read.

The allegations made in the complaint prima facie seem to be violations of the human rights of the victims, it says.

The complainant said the university admits around 72,000 undergraduate students, but the availability of hostels was “highly insufficient”.

It has been further alleged that students from other states struggled to secure affordable accommodation, forcing them into paying expensive guests or private rentals.

“This shortage creates a heavy financial burden, negatively impacting students’ studies, well-being, and overall quality of life. The situation contradicts the National Education Policy, which emphasises accessibility, affordability and inclusivity in higher education,” it adds.

The complainant sought the intervention of the commission on it and requested urgent action.

Notices to CS, UGC Chairman

Accordingly, the registry is directed to issue notices to the Delhi Chief Secretary and the Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the NHRC said.

“Let the Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi, and the Chairman, University Grants Commission, be directed to furnish a comprehensive report on the aforesaid aspects, in consultation with the University of Delhi, for augmentation of hostel accommodation in the colleges/institutions concerned,” read the proceedings.

The Chief Secretary and the UGC Chairman “shall jointly coordinate with the University of Delhi and submit a specific, consolidated and action-oriented report, together with the proposed plan, within four weeks from receipt of this communication for consideration of the Commission,” the proceedings say.

The proposed plan or report shall indicate assessment of the existing hostel capacity and infrastructure, including the scope for renovation, upgradation, modification and augmentation to ensure adequate accommodation for students; assessment of the need and feasibility for new or additional hostels, along with specific recommendations for creation of adequate hostel capacity, it adds.

The report shall disclose specific decisions, college-wise requirements, proposed interventions, allocation of institutional and financial responsibilities and definite timelines for implementation.

NHRC took cognizance in 2025 as well

In September 2025, a bench of the NHRC, presided over by its member Priyank Kanoongo, had taken cognisance of a matter related to such issues, following which an action taken report was sought from the Delhi Chief Secretary and the Secretary in the Ministry of Education.

A report dated November 11, 2025, from the Joint Registrar (Colleges), University of Delhi, has been received and taken on record, the NHRC said.

“The report states, inter alia, that admissions to undergraduate programmes of the University of Delhi are made in 65 constituent/affiliated colleges; out of these, 12 colleges are 100 per cent funded by the government of NCT of Delhi, while the remaining 53 colleges are funded wholly or substantially (100 per cent or 95 per cent) by the University Grants Commission (UGC),” it adds.

It has further been stated that funds for infrastructure enhancement, including augmentation of hostel facilities, are required to be provided by the respective funding agencies, namely the UGC and the Delhi government.

The university has also acknowledged the problems faced by students coming from outside Delhi and stated that the university and its colleges have been pursuing the matter with the respective funding agencies for improvement of infrastructure, including additional or new hostel facilities, the rights panel said.