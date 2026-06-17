NHRC steps in as children trek 14 km through forest in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued conditional summons to senior Karnataka government officials over allegations that more than 50 students from a remote village in Chamarajanagar district are forced to walk nearly 14 kilometres daily through dense forest and wildlife-prone areas to attend school.

The summons, issued through a speaking order dated June 16, have been served to the Principal Secretary of the Department of Primary and Secondary Education and the Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar district.

The case relates to students from Pachedoddi village in Hanur taluk, who reportedly traverse forest stretches, including areas known for tiger movement, due to the absence of proper road connectivity and public transport facilities.

The matter came before the NHRC following a pro bono complaint filed by Hyderabad-based human rights advocate Yennam Balachander Reddy. The complaint alleged that the students are exposed to serious risks, including wild animal attacks, physical exhaustion, psychological stress and disruption of education, thereby affecting their constitutional rights to life, safety, dignity and education.

Details not furnished despite repeated directions

According to NHRC records, the commission had on December 23, 2025, directed the Karnataka Education Department and the district administration to conduct an inquiry and submit an action taken report (ATR) within two weeks. A reminder was subsequently issued on February 3, 2026. However, despite repeated directions, the authorities allegedly failed to furnish the required report.

Taking serious note of the non-compliance, the NHRC observed that if the allegations are found to be true, they may amount to violations of fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 21 and 21A of the Constitution.

The Commission also referred to a 2017 Supreme Court judgment in Manager Palathingal MLP School vs Sethumadhavan PK, which emphasised that children should not be compelled to walk long distances to access education.

The conditional summons have been issued under Section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. The officials have been directed to appear personally or through an authorised representative familiar with the facts of the case.

The matter is scheduled for hearing before the NHRC on July 15 at Manav Adhikar Bhawan in New Delhi. However, the commission has clarified that the personal appearance of the officials will not be required if the inquiry report and ATR are submitted on or before July 1.

The case has once again brought attention to the challenges faced by students in remote forest regions and the need for improved connectivity and educational access in rural Karnataka.