No toilets, tribal kids brave snakes in forest: NHRC asks Telangana to explain

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday, May 5, took cognisance of alleged human rights violations at a Tribal Welfare Residential School in Bommareddygudem village, in Telangana’s Sangareddy district, directing the District Magistrate to submit an action taken report within two weeks.

The Commission, acting on a complaint filed by Hyderabad-based advocate Y Balachander Reddy on August 6, 2025, noted that students at the school were being forced to defecate in a nearby forest as early as 5 am, exposing them to snake bites and public humiliation due to a severe shortage of functional toilets.

The school, built in 2010 with a capacity of 150 students and 16 washrooms, currently houses 275 students, nearly double its intended strength. Of the 16 washrooms, six are defunct, leaving just 10 operational. This translates to one washroom for every 27 students, against the prescribed norm of one per 10. Students from classes 5 to 10 are the worst affected.

“If the allegations are true, then it is a serious human rights violation,” the NHRC said in its order dated May 5, directing its registry to transmit the complaint to the Collector and District Magistrate of Sangareddy.

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The overcrowding has also forced the school administration to remove cots from dormitory rooms to accommodate up to 40 students in spaces designed for 25. The government has reportedly sanctioned Rs 15 lakh for constructing additional washrooms, but construction remains pending.

In his petition, the complainant argued that the conditions at the school are a flagrant violation of Articles 21 (right to life), 21A (right to education), 14 (equality before law), 15 (no discrimination), 47 (public health duty) and 48A (environmental protection) of the Constitution, along with provisions of the Right to Education Act, and the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Locals and parents have said their repeated appeals to officials over the years have gone unanswered. The NHRC has given the district administration two weeks to respond.