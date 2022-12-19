NIA arrests 9 Sri Lankans from TN camp in arms, drug supply case

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 19th December 2022 11:08 pm IST
NIA

Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested nine Sri Lankans from a special camp in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy in a case relating to illegal drugs and arms trade in Sri Lanka and India.

The accused were identified as C. Gunashekharan alias Guna alias Prem Kumar, Pushparajah alias Pookutti Kanna, Mohammad Asmin, Alahapperumaga Sunil Ghamini Fonseca, Stanly Kennady Fernando, Ladiya, Dhanukka Roshan, Vella Suranka alias Gamage Suranga Pradeep, and Thilipan alias Dileepan.

The case pertains to activities of a Sri Lankan drug mafia controlled by Gunashekharan and Pushparajah, in association with Pakistan-based arms and drug supplier Haji Salim, operating in illegal drugs and arms for the revival of the LTTE in India and Sri Lanka, and to further its violent activities.

The case was registered suo moto by the NIA on July 8 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Further investigations in the matter are on.

