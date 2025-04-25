NIA conducts raids in arms, narcotics smuggling case

New Delhi: The NIA has conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and other states in a case linked to Pakistan-backed cross-border smuggling of arms and narcotics by Khalistani operatives, the agency said Friday.

Several electronic devices and other incriminating materials were recovered during the searches, conducted on Thursday at 18 locations in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka, a statement by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

Also Read NIA team led by IG en route to terror-hit Pahalgam

NIA teams are examining the seized items to unravel the entire conspiracy behind the smuggling and the radicalisation of individuals in Punjab, J-K and other parts of India.

The searches were conducted on Thursday at the premises of suspected individuals connected to Pakistan-based entities in the case registered by the anti-terror agency on December 20, 2024.

The suspects under the scanner are aligned with the ideology of proscribed unlawful associations/ terrorist organisations, as per NIA investigations.

“NIA investigations have further revealed that these entities have been conspiring via social media platforms, and are in regular contact with foreign-based handlers suspected to be Pro-Khalistani Elements (PKEs), as part of the conspiracy aimed at destabilising India,” it added.