NIA team led by IG en route to terror-hit Pahalgam

The team is en route to Pahalgam where it would provide assistance to the local police probing Tuesday's dastardly terrorist attack in which 26 people

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 23rd April 2025 10:37 am IST
Security in Pahalgam
Anantnag: Security personnel stand guard on a road wearing deserted look a day a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Anantnag, J & K, Wednesday morning, April 23, 2025. (PTI)

New Delhi: A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) led by an inspector general has been sent to terror-hit Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said on Wednesday.

The team is en route to Pahalgam where it would provide assistance to the local police probing Tuesday’s dastardly terrorist attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists from different parts of the country, were killed, the sources said.

Pahalgam attack: Bodies of victims brought to Srinagar

The terrorists opened fire at tourists who were milling around eateries, taking pony rides or just picnicking at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, touted as ‘Mini Switzerland‘ for its serene beauty.

