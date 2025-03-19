NIA conducts searches at 12 locations in Jammu in terrorist infiltration case

These infiltrations were facilitated by overground workers (OGWs) and other terror associates based in villages in the Jammu region, who were engaged in providing logistical support, food, shelter and money to the terrorists, the official said.

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 19th March 2025 9:15 am IST
National Investigation Agency
National Investigation Agency- IANS

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations across Jammu in connection with a terrorist infiltration case, officials said.

The searches are underway at 12 locations, they said.

According to the officials, the case was registered last year based on information about the infiltration of active terrorists belonging to proscribed outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) into India through the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC).

