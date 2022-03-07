NIA conducts searches in Pune in ISKP case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted raids at the residence of one Talha Khan, a resident of Pune in connection with a case related to Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP).

Initially, with the arrest of a Kashmiri couple identified as Jahanzaib Sami Wani and Heena Bashir Beigh, a case was lodged by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on March 8, 2020. Later the NIA took over the investigation and started probing the matter.

During the investigation, four accused persons namely Abdullah Basith, Sadia Anwar Shaikh, Nabeel Siddick Khatri and Abdur Rahman alias Dr Brave were arrested. Till now, the NIA has charge sheeted six accused in this case for conspiring to propagate the ideology of ISIS by garnering support of like-minded people to carry out terrorist activities in India, establishing cells to work for ISIS, raising funds, collecting weapons, making IEDs and execute target killings.

During the search conducted on Monday at the premises of suspect Talha Khan, various incriminating documents and digital devices were seized.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.