NIA crackdown on Khalistani terrorist who threatened Hindus in Canada

Notices have also been pasted outside a house belonging to Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Bharsingh Pura village of Jalandhar district.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd September 2023 3:31 pm IST

Chandigarh: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has confiscated properties owned by designated Khalistani terrorists Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in Chandigarh and Amritsar under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

A property confiscation notice was seen pasted outside Pannun’s residence at Sector 15 in Chandigarh.

The notice read, “1/4th share of house no. #2033 Sector 15-C, Chandigarh, owned by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a ‘proclaimed offender’ in NIA case RC- 19/2020/NIA/DLI, stands confiscated to the state under section 33(5) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 by orders of the NIA special court, SAS Nagar, Mohali, Punjab, Dated 14/09/2023. This is for information of general public.”

Another notice was put up on the agricultural land belonging to Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, founder of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit in his ancestral village Khankot in Amritsar.

The notices said that action was taken under orders of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court in Punjab’s Mohali.

The Union Home Ministry had designated Pannun as a terrorist in July 2020.

Also, a similar notice was pasted outside a house belonging to Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Bharsingh Pura village of Jalandhar district.

Nijjar, the chief of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) -a Sikh extremist organisation banned by India -and a “designated terrorist” was gunned down in Canada’s Surrey this June.

Nijjar’s killing triggered a diplomatic standoff between India and Canada after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaking in Canada’s Parliament alleged India’s role behind the killing this June on Canadian soil. New Delhi has outrightly denied the accusation as “absurd” and “motivated”.

