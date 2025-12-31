NIA court issues notice to 3 Kashmiris abroad for ‘weaponising’ social media

Three Kashmiris based in the US and Germany have been asked to appear before an NIA court in Srinagar after being booked for allegedly ‘weaponising’ social media platforms.

Published: 31st December 2025 9:15 am IST|   Updated: 31st December 2025 9:51 am IST
National Investigation Agency (NIA)
A special NIA court in Srinagar has issued a proclamation directing three Kashmiris, currently based in the United States and Germany, to appear before it by the end of January.

The action follows a case registered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police accusing them of allegedly “weaponising” social media platforms to incite street violence, disrupt normal life, damage public property, disturb public order and fuel mass unrest.”

Accused based in US and Germany

The individuals named in the case are Mubeen Ahmad Shah and Azizul Hassan Ashai, also known as Tony Ashai, both residents of Srinagar and currently based in the US, and Rifat Wani from Kupwara, who is reportedly living in Germany.

According to the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), the intelligence wing of the J&K Police, the “Court of the Special Judge designated under the NIA Act, Srinagar, has issued a proclamation under Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, against accused persons.”

Case registered under IPC and UAPA

According to a report by Maktoob Media, officials said the case involves offences under Sections 153-A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

It was registered based on “credible intelligence inputs” suggesting a “well-orchestrated conspiracy by unscrupulous anti-social and anti-national elements operating at the behest of secessionist forces” within and outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Allegations of digital misinformation

The CIK statement further noted, “Investigations have exposed that these elements were masquerading as news portals, journalists and freelancers, while in reality weaponising social media platforms such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and WhatsApp to create, upload and circulate fake, motivated, exaggerated, secessionist and out-of-context content.”

Police allege secessionist agenda

Police said the “deliberate objective” of this “digital misinformation campaign” was to “incite street violence, disrupt normal life, damage public property, disturb public order and fuel mass unrest, thereby promoting anti-national sentiments and advancing a secessionist agenda aimed at creating disaffection against the Union of India.”

