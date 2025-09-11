NIA detains suspect with ISIS links in Bodhan, Nizamabad

Hyderabad: A major security operation took place today in Bodhan town, Nizamabad district, as the National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with other Central agencies, conducted surprise raids and arrested a suspect reportedly connected to ISIS, according to police sources.

The suspect was swiftly produced before the Bodhan court, where he was remanded into custody. During the search operation, officials also recovered an air pistol, which is now part of the ongoing investigation.

The arrests come in the wake of a series of nationwide crackdowns that followed earlier detentions in Ranchi and Delhi, where law enforcement intercepted individuals tied to ISIS networks. The current operation is seen as an extension of these anti-terror efforts.

Although authorities have yet to release full details, the arrest has stirred unease in the district, which has previously been under the scanner in similar counterterrorism operations. Investigators are probing the suspect’s background and trying to uncover possible links to broader terror networks.

Security officials are continuing their inquiries as they assess the threat and coordinate with intelligence units to prevent further extremist activities in the region.