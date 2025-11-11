NIA files chargesheet against 2 in Vizianagaram terror conspiracy case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against two accused in an Andhra Pradesh and Telangana terror conspiracy case, an official said on Tuesday.

The two accused, identified as Siraz Ur Rahiman of Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) and Syed Sameer of Hyderabad (Telangana), were arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Police on May 16 and May 17, 2025, respectively.

The chargesheet, filed against them before the NIA Special Court, Visakhapatnam, names them for their involvement in radicalising and preparing gullible youth across India through social media platforms to carry out terrorist attacks at various places in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and across the country.

Siraz Ur Rahiman and Syed Sameer have been charged under various sections of the BNS, Explosive Substances Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA, which took over the case from Andhra Pradesh Police, collected sufficient evidence establishing that the accused were inspired by ISIS ideology and were actively involved in spreading radical content through various social media groups and channels, targeting hundreds of gullible youths across India with the intent to incite them towards violent jihad and anti-national activities.

The NIA investigations revealed that the accused had created several social media groups on platforms such as Instagram and Signal, which were used to promote unlawful activities threatening the unity, integrity, security and communal harmony of the country.

The NIA continues to investigate the conspiracy to spread extremist propaganda and promote radicalisation, said a statement.

In a separate development, two more accused have been sentenced to Simple Imprisonment (SI) in the Pakistan-linked Visakhapatnam Navy espionage case by a Special Court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), an official said on Tuesday.

The NIA Special Court at Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) has sentenced Kalavalapalli Konda Babu of Visakhapatnam District (Andhra Pradesh) and Aviansh Somal of Kangra District (Himachal Pradesh) to 5 years and 10 months of SI under each of sections 18 of UA(P) Act and section 3 of the Official Secrets Act.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each, and in the event of default of payment, the accused persons will have to undergo an additional one-year SI in the case, said an NIA statement.